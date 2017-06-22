Government Access Moving to Channel 9 on June 22, 2017

Effective June 22, 2017, QATV Government Access programming will move to Channel 9. All programming currently seen on QATV-11, including City Council meetings, City View w/ Mayor Thomas Koch, DPW Updates, FYI: Quincy Health Department and more, will be seen on Channel 9. Comcast notified QATV of this channel change and the June 22, 2017 effective date. For more information, or questions about the change to Channel 9, please call QATV at 617-376-1440.