Watch QATV-8 for live coverage of the 66th annual Quincy Flag Day Parade on Saturday, June 10th beginning at 7:15pm. QATV's Bette Campbell and Joe Catalano will anchor coverage of the nation's oldest Flag Day Parade from QATV's vantage point outside Adams Field.

QATV will replay the parade, including the patriotic ceremony and fireworks display, the following week. For more information, please call 617-376-1440.