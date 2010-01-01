2017 Thanksgiving Football on QATV

Quincy Access Television will have live audio coverage of the 85th annual Thanksgiving Day football game between the Quincy Presidents and the North Quincy Red Raiders on Thanksgiving morning, November 23rd. Live audio coverage will begin with a pre-game show at 9:30am, followed by live audio play-by-play at 10am. QATV's Jonathan Caliri will call the play-by-play and Jim Timmins will serve as color analyst. Replays of the game can be seen on QATV-8 starting Thanksgiving afternoon. The replay times are:

Thanksgiving Day: 4pm, 8pm, Midnight

Friday, November 24th: Noon, 8pm

Saturday, November 25th: Noon, 10pm

Sunday, November 26th: 8pm

If you are traveling out of Quincy on Thanksgiving, you can follow the action with QATV by visiting football.iscorecast.com and enter customer ID 68BF84C2B6 to follow a live, play-by-play scorecast, follow QATV on Twitter @QuincyAccessTV or like QATV on Facebook for updates during the big game!

As part of the Thanksgiving Football coverage, QATV will show "classic" Thanksgiving football games leading up to the 2017 matchup.

Monday, November 20th at 8pm: 1995

Tuesday, November 21st at 8pm: 2009

Wednesday, November 22nd at 9pm: 2016