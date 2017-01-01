Graduation Replay Schedule on QATV

Quincy Access Television Channel 8 will cover the graduation ceremonies of each high school. The following are the days and times when you can tune in to Channel 8, and enjoy another look at the 2017 graduation ceremonies.

North Quincy High School:

LIVE: Monday, June 12th, 6pm

Replays:

Monday, June 12th, 9pm

Wednesday, June 14th, 7:30pm

Friday, June 16th, 6pm

Saturday, June 17th, 12pm

Sunday, June 18th, 6pm

Monday, June 19th, 8pm

Thursday, June 22rd, 7:30pm

Saturday, June 24th, 8:30pm

Sunday, June 25th, 12pm

Quincy High School:

LIVE: Tuesday, June 13th, 6pm

Replays:

Tuesday, June 13th, 9pm

Thursday, June 15th, 7:30pm

Friday, June 16th, 8pm

Saturday, June 17th, 2pm

Sunday, June 18th, 8pm

Wednesday, June 21st, 7:30pm

Thursday, June 22nd, 9:30pm

Saturday, June 24th, 6:30pm

Sunday, June 25th, 2pm