Graduation Replay Schedule on QATV
Quincy Access Television Channel 8 will cover the graduation ceremonies of each high school. The following are the days and times when you can tune in to Channel 8, and enjoy another look at the 2017 graduation ceremonies.
North Quincy High School:
LIVE: Monday, June 12th, 6pm
Replays:
Monday, June 12th, 9pm
Wednesday, June 14th, 7:30pm
Friday, June 16th, 6pm
Saturday, June 17th, 12pm
Sunday, June 18th, 6pm
Monday, June 19th, 8pm
Thursday, June 22rd, 7:30pm
Saturday, June 24th, 8:30pm
Sunday, June 25th, 12pm
Quincy High School:
LIVE: Tuesday, June 13th, 6pm
Replays:
Tuesday, June 13th, 9pm
Thursday, June 15th, 7:30pm
Friday, June 16th, 8pm
Saturday, June 17th, 2pm
Sunday, June 18th, 8pm
Wednesday, June 21st, 7:30pm
Thursday, June 22nd, 9:30pm
Saturday, June 24th, 6:30pm
Sunday, June 25th, 2pm