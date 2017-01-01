QATV Open House on September 7th

Quincy Access Television will hold its annual fall Open House on Thursday, September 7th from 6pm to 8pm at our studio located at 88 Washington Street in Quincy Center. The public is welcomed to tour the facility, learn about public access television and get information on how to become a member at QATV. Open house visitors will also get a behind-the-scenes look at how a show is produced and an opportunity to meet the “stars” of current QATV programs. All visitors will be entered into a free drawing for a GoPro Hero5 Black camera and a 1-year QATV membership.

QATV’s fall semester will begin on Thursday, September 14th with an “Orientation to Community TV” to be held at 6:30pm. The orientation session, a requirement for all new members, will provide an overview of QATV policies, a tour of the facility and information about courses offerings. A six-week Studio Production class will begin on Tuesday, September 19th. Participants will learn the basics of how to produce a studio show, incuding pre-production elements, audio, graphics, directing and more. Portable Production & Editing will begin on Thursday, September 21st. Camera movement, tripod tips, and how to edit footage (using Final Cut Pro X software) will be covered in the six-week course.

For more information about QATV’s Open House, or to register for upcoming classes, please call 617-376-1440.