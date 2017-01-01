Quincy City Council Meetings Available Online

Quincy Access Television has announced that meetings of the Quincy City Council will now be available on-demand at QATV.org. Meetings will be made available online the week following the meeting date. Live coverage of City Council will continue only on QATV-9. Replays will air on QATV-9 during the week of the meeting.

Visit QATV.org/CityCouncil for a complete library of available meetings. For more information, please call QATV at 617-376-1440.