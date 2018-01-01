Orientation to TV on February 27th & 28th

QATV will hold "Orientation to TV" sessions on Tuesday, February 27th at 6:30pm and Wednesday, February 28th at 6:30pm for citizens of Quincy who are interested in producing a show or volunteering on a show produced at QATV.

This one-hour session will get you started on the road to producing your own TV show, volunteering on other productions, learning how to use a camcorder, video editing software and other aspects of TV production! Come learn about public access television and why community producers let the citizens of Quincy "see the difference!"

A Studio Production course will begin on Tuesday, March 6th and be held Tuesdays through April. Portable Production will begin on Wednesday, March 7th and be held Wednesdays through April.

For more information, or to register for one of the orientation sessions, please call 617-376-1440.