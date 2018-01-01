Equipment Upgrades at QATV

Quincy Access Television will be on hiatus for the next few weeks. During this brief shutdown, our studios will be getting upgrades including new cameras, and software for our editors.

All the upgrades will be complete by early February, at which time we will be offering basic studio and portable production classes, to teach the community the fundamentals of producing television. We will also be offering advanced training in lighting and audio for those members interested in improving their skills, and the production value of their programs. In addition, we are planning an array of new classes to help members understand and master social media.

Watch for more information on channels 8 and 9, on our web site, or call us at 617-376-1444 and we will get you started on all the newest technology!