Graduation Replay Schedule on QATV
Quincy Access Television Channel 8 covered the recent graduation ceremonies of each high school. The following are the days and times when you can tune in to Channel 8, and enjoy another look at the 2018 graduation ceremonies.
Quincy High School:
LIVE: Monday, June 11th, 6pm
Replays:
Monday, June 11th, 9pm
Wednesday, June 13th, 7pm
Friday, June 15th, 6pm
Saturday, June 16th, 12pm
Sunday, June 17th, 6pm
Monday, June 18th, 8pm
Thursday, June 21st, 6pm
Saturday, June 23rd, 8:30pm
Sunday, June 24th, 12pm
North Quincy High School:
LIVE: Tuesday, June 12th, 6pm
Replays:
Tuesday, June 12th, 9pm
Thursday, June 14th, 7pm
Friday, June 15th, 8pm
Saturday, June 16th, 2pm
Sunday, June 17th, 8pm
Wednesday, June 20th, 7pm
Thursday, June 21st, 8pm
Saturday, June 23rd, 6:30pm
Sunday, June 24th, 2pm