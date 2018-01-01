Graduation Replay Schedule on QATV

Quincy Access Television Channel 8 covered the recent graduation ceremonies of each high school. The following are the days and times when you can tune in to Channel 8, and enjoy another look at the 2018 graduation ceremonies.

Quincy High School:

LIVE: Monday, June 11th, 6pm

Replays:

Monday, June 11th, 9pm

Wednesday, June 13th, 7pm

Friday, June 15th, 6pm

Saturday, June 16th, 12pm

Sunday, June 17th, 6pm

Monday, June 18th, 8pm

Thursday, June 21st, 6pm

Saturday, June 23rd, 8:30pm

Sunday, June 24th, 12pm

North Quincy High School:

LIVE: Tuesday, June 12th, 6pm

Replays:

Tuesday, June 12th, 9pm

Thursday, June 14th, 7pm

Friday, June 15th, 8pm

Saturday, June 16th, 2pm

Sunday, June 17th, 8pm

Wednesday, June 20th, 7pm

Thursday, June 21st, 8pm

Saturday, June 23rd, 6:30pm

Sunday, June 24th, 2pm