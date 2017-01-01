QATV Wins 4 Awards in Northeast Video Festival

The Alliance for Community Media Northeast Region has announced that Quincy Access Television won 4 awards in the recent 2018 Nor' Easter Video Festival. The entries, from programs that first aired in 2017, were produced by the staff of QATV and student-interns from the Quincy High School TV Production program.

QATV was awarded Overall Excellence in the $751K+ budget category. Overall Excellence is awarded to the station that best shows the effectiveness of the center’s Public, Educational, and/or Government programming efforts, diversity of programs produced, and value to the community served over the course of the year.

"Quincy in Focus", QATV's monthly news magazine program, took home 2nd Place in the News & Magazine Format category. Quincy in Focus has aired on QATV since 2005, highlighting events and happenings throughout Quincy from the previous month.

QATV was also awarded 3rd Place in the Municipal/Government Programming category for its entry "Dog Days of Summer", co-produced by the Quincy Recreation Department. Dog Days provided information about the 2017 summer workshops and clinics offered by the Quincy Recreation Department.

Quincy High School students Teresa McMillen, Nicole Salvatore, Daniel Driscoll took home the 3rd Place award in the Student Programming category for "Rain or Shine" , a PSA about the inner workings of the MWRA. The students, part of the QHS Television Production program taught by John Green, completed the project while interning at QATV.

All awards will be presented at the 2018 Nor'easter Awards Ceremony to be held on October 13th at the ACM Northeast Region Conference in Schenectady, New York.