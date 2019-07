The Thomas Crane Public Library Main Branch, located at 40 Washington St, will be open if you're in need of Air Conditioning this weekend.

The hours of operation are:

Saturday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

We also urge you to check out The City of Quincy's "Tips on Preventing Heat Exhaustion." To view the infographic, please click here.