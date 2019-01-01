QATV's Annual Open House to be Held on October 5th

Quincy Access Television will hold its annual Fall Open House on Saturday, October 5th from 10am-2pm. The day will include tours of the facility, a live production of "All Friends Cabaret" hosted by QATV member Krystyne Cheever, live music performed by the Steve Macdonald Trio and by Sam Gentile and his band Basic Black, refreshments, giveaways and more!

All membership fees will be waived during the open house for new members! All new members joining on October 5th will be entered into a drawing for an Apple Watch!

QATV is also proud to partner with Wreaths Across America during our open house. Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization that lays remembrance wreaths on the graves of veterans throughout the United States. Last year, over 3200 wreaths were placed at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery to honor the service of every veteran who rests there. This year, the program has expanded to honor every veteran at every city cemetery. A local representative will be present from 10am-Noon to answer questions, register volunteers to assist with the placement of wreaths, and to accept wreath sponsorships to ensure all veterans are honored with a wreath.

For more information, please call QATV at 617-376-1440. We hope to see you on October 5th!