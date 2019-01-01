High School Graduations on QATV
Quincy Access Television Channel 8 will cover the graduation ceremonies of each high school. Tune in to Channel 8 to enjoy the festivities!
North Quincy High School:
LIVE: Monday, June 10th, 6pm
Replays:
Monday, June 10th, 9pm
Wednesday, June 12th, 7pm
Friday, June 14th, 6pm
Saturday, June 15th, 12pm
Sunday, June 16th, 6pm
Monday, June 17th, 8pm
Thursday, June 20th, 6pm
Saturday, June 22nd, 8:30pm
Sunday, June 23rd, 1pm
Quincy High School:
LIVE: Tuesday, June 11th, 6pm
Replays:
Tuesday, June 11th, 9pm
Thursday, June 13th, 7pm
Friday, June 14th, 8pm
Saturday, June 15th, 2pm
Sunday, June 16th, 8pm
Wednesday, June 19th, 7pm
Thursday, June 20th, 8pm
Saturday, June 22nd, 6:30pm
Sunday, June 23rd, 3pm
We will also post the graduation ceremonies here on our web site. Congratulations to all of the graduates, and good luck in your future endeavors!