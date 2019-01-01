High School Graduations on QATV

Quincy Access Television Channel 8 will cover the graduation ceremonies of each high school. Tune in to Channel 8 to enjoy the festivities!

North Quincy High School:

LIVE: Monday, June 10th, 6pm

Replays:

Monday, June 10th, 9pm

Wednesday, June 12th, 7pm

Friday, June 14th, 6pm

Saturday, June 15th, 12pm

Sunday, June 16th, 6pm

Monday, June 17th, 8pm

Thursday, June 20th, 6pm

Saturday, June 22nd, 8:30pm

Sunday, June 23rd, 1pm

Quincy High School:

LIVE: Tuesday, June 11th, 6pm

Replays:

Tuesday, June 11th, 9pm

Thursday, June 13th, 7pm

Friday, June 14th, 8pm

Saturday, June 15th, 2pm

Sunday, June 16th, 8pm

Wednesday, June 19th, 7pm

Thursday, June 20th, 8pm

Saturday, June 22nd, 6:30pm

Sunday, June 23rd, 3pm

We will also post the graduation ceremonies here on our web site. Congratulations to all of the graduates, and good luck in your future endeavors!