High School Graduations on QATV

Quincy Access Television Channel 8 will cover the graduation ceremonies of each high school. Tune in to Channel 8 to enjoy the festivities!

North Quincy High School:
LIVE: Monday, June 10th, 6pm
Replays:
Monday, June 10th, 9pm
Wednesday, June 12th, 7pm
Friday, June 14th, 6pm
Saturday, June 15th, 12pm
Sunday, June 16th, 6pm
Monday, June 17th, 8pm
Thursday, June 20th, 6pm
Saturday, June 22nd, 8:30pm
Sunday, June 23rd, 1pm

Quincy High School:
LIVE: Tuesday, June 11th, 6pm
Replays:
Tuesday, June 11th, 9pm
Thursday, June 13th, 7pm
Friday, June 14th, 8pm
Saturday, June 15th, 2pm
Sunday, June 16th, 8pm
Wednesday, June 19th, 7pm
Thursday, June 20th, 8pm
Saturday, June 22nd, 6:30pm
Sunday, June 23rd, 3pm

We will also post the graduation ceremonies here on our web site. Congratulations to all of the graduates, and good luck in your future endeavors!

Story Category: 
Graduation