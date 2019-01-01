Messages from the Candidates: September 2019 Election

As part of our commitment to bringing you in-depth coverage of Quincy’s elections, Quincy Access Television has offered to all candidates on the September preliminary election ballot, the opportunity to produce up to a five-minute message about their candidacy.

Our presentation of these messages reflects QATV’s commitment to bringing you the information you need to help you make an informed choice when you cast your ballot. Polls will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, September 10th, from 7am to 8pm. To find your polling place, visit the city web site at QuincyMA.gov, or call the City Clerk’s Office at (617) 376-1144. And don’t forget to watch our live election coverage beginning at 8pm on QATV channels 8 and 9!