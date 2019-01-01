QATV Remembers Don Kusser

This week, in remembrance of his birthday, QATV is honoring the memory of our long-time producer Don Kusser. Don produced The Constitution: Then & Now, a program that ran on QATV-8 for over 15 years, and interviewed local politicians, community activists, and other guests.

On Tuesday, September 17th, (Don's birthday,) tune in to QATV-8 from 8pm to 10pm to see two classic episodes of The Constitution: Then & Now. Then make sure to join us this Saturday, September 21st, from 6pm to 11pm, for five back-to-back episodes!