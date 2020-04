Manet Community Health Center CEO Cynthia Sierra and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lily Yung describe how the center is responding to the COVID-19 Pandemic. If you have medical questions about COVID-19, please call (617) 404-4133. For general questions, call Manet’s main line at (617) 376-3000. For guidelines and other helpful information about COVID-19, visit www.ManetCHC.org.