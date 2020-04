Quincy Chamber of Commerce President Tim Cahill explains a new program to help pay the rent of people in the hospitality industry who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. If you're a hospitality worker, apply for assistance at www.QuincyHospitalitySupportFund.com. Other non-hospitality workers can apply for assistance at www.QCAP.org. Donations can be made at www.QuincyReliefFund.com.