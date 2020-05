Interfaith Social Services Director Rick Doane provides an update on how they are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and also promotes their Virtual Stop the Stigma 5K Road Race on Memorial Day Weekend to benefit their New Directions Counseling Center. To sign up for the Stop the Stigma 5K, visit www.StopTheStigma5K.org. To learn about Interfaith's programs and services, visit www.InterfaithSocialServices.org.