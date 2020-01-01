QATV Closed To Public Until Further Notice

In an effort to minimize the risk of exposing staff, members and visitors to illness, Quincy Access Television will be closed to the public effective immediately and will remain closed to the public until further notice. All reservations (studio, audio suite, portable equipment, editing, etc) are cancelled. All scheduled classes are cancelled. Individuals are asked to call or e-mail QATV with questions, comments or concerns. We will monitor the public health situation regarding COVID-19 and determine when will be the best time to reopen to the public.

QATV Staff will continue to produce programming and keep citizens informed about all happenings regarding COVID-19, including updates from the City of Quincy, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and CDC. QATV will continue to inform viewers regarding cancellation of events in the city. Updates will be posted to the bulletin board and crawl on QATV-8 and QATV-9, as well as on our website (www.QATV.org) and on our social media outlets.

Members are welcome to continue submitting programs for airing on QATV. Submissions may be made via email, Dropbox or Google Drive. Please contact QATV's Michael Jarvie (mjarvie@qatv.org) to make arrangements.

Please know this decision was not made lightly, but after much thought and consideration. By closing our doors, we believe we can do our part to help keep Quincy healthy and minimize risk to exposure.

If you have any questions, please feel free to call me at 617-376-1440 x224.

I appreciate your understanding and hope you and your family remain well.

Jonathan Caliri

Acting Executive Director

Quincy Access Television