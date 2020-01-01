QATV COVID-19 Update

QATV Closed: Quincy Access Television is currently closed to the public until further notice. QATV Staff continue to produce programming, including daily COVID-19 updates airing on QATV-8 and on QATV.org. For more information about QATV's closing, click here.

QATV-9 COVID-19 Information: In an effort to keep the public informed, Quincy Access Television has dedicated channel 9 to Coronavirus COVID-19 information and updates from the City of Quincy, Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the CDC. QATV-8 will continue to have public access programming, in addition to government access programming and COVID-19 updates & information.

Member Programming: QATV is still accepting programs from our members to air on QATV-8. Programs can be submitted via Google Drive, Dropbox or email. Contact QATV staff for more information.

AM Quincy Programming: Until further notice, AM Quincy will be operating under a different format. From Monday to Friday, Joe Catalano will provide a news update every 30 minutes, from 7am to 9:30am, as well as interviews with local officials and community leaders. The show will continue to air on QATV Channel 8, and will be posted on our web site. We appreciate your understanding.

COVID-19 Video Submissions: Would you like to help document how COVID-19 has affected everyday life in Quincy? Want to tell your story of how you are adapting to working from home, social distancing or changes in home life? Use your phone, tablet or computer and submit a video to QATV. Email your video/link to download to covid19@qatv.org and look for the stories on QATV-8 soon.