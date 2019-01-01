In the spring of 2019, the Theatre for Social Justice students at Eastern Nazarene College visited Quincy’s local homeless shelter, Father Bill’s Place, weekly to hear stories of any guest who wanted to share. The students engaged in theatre activities, story circles, and writing exercises alongside the guests. In the fall of 2019, the students reconvened to write a play about the guests’ stories. This is the first original play of the Theatre for Social Justice program. THE FATHER BILL’S PLAY juxtaposes the life of homeless Quincyites alongside stories of college student fears, Christian duty, and the housing boom in the Boston area. All stories are true.

QATV wishes to thank Tara Brooke Watkins, Professor of Theatre for Social Justice at Eastern Nazarene College, for allowing QATV to record the performance and make it available to our viewers.