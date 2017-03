Bruce Berman of Save the Harbor Save the Bay explains the annual Harpoon Shamrock Splash to raise funds for activities on beaches from Nahant to Nantasket this year. The event is scheduled for Sunday March 5, 2017 at 12:00pm at the BCYF Curley Community Center on Carson Beach in South Boston.

