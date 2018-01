From the Mayor:

A number of roads and neighborhoods are experiencing substantial flooding due to the storm, including Squantum, Wollaston and Houghs Neck. With the likelihood of flooded basements causing the loss of heat for some residents, we are opening an Emergency Shelter at Quincy High School. For anyone needing to be evacuated to a shelter, please call 617-376-1105. For other flood-related assistance, please call 617-376-1910.