Snow Emergency Update

Snow emergency parking rules in place as of Monday, March 12, 2018 will continue through at least the overnight hours of Tuesday into Wednesday, March 14.

Residents may park on the ODD numbered side of non-emergency neighborhood streets, but should always park in driveways if available.

Parking is prohibited on all designated emergency arteries. Click here for a complete list of emergency arteries.

Residents on side streets posted permanently as one-side parking should park on the side always allowed.

Cars parked in violation of emergency rules or impede snow plowing operations pose a public safety risk, and WILL BE TOWED. Regardless of parking rules, vehicles determined to be in obstruction of snow removal or emergency vehicles are subject to towing if not moved.

Trash will be collected on Wednesday, March 14 on a one-day delayed schedule.

For assistance, residents can use the City’s snow request application at snowhotline@quincyma.gov or call the DPW's snow operation hotline at (617) 376-1927.

This storm has the potential to cause minor flooding. For flood-related assistance, call (617) 376-1910. Residents in coastal areas should take appropriate precautions and monitor weather reports. ALWAYS call 911 in an emergency.

The forecast calls for high winds, which creates the potential for downed tree limbs and power lines. If you lose power, call National Grid at 1-800-465-1212 or visit their Outage Central page at https://www.nationalgridus.com/MA-Home/Storms-Outages/.

For updates and emergency notices, please tune to Quincy Access Television; follow the City of Quincy’s Facebook page or via Twitter @CityofQuincy.