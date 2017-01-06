Snow Emergency Parking Rules In Effect On Saturday

Residents may park on the EVEN numbered side of non-emergency neighborhood streets, but should always park in driveways if available.

Parking is prohibited on all designated emergency arteries. Click here for a complete list of emergency arteries.

Residents on side-streets posted permanently as one-side parking should park on the side always allowed.

Cars parked in violation of emergency rules or impede snow plowing operations pose a public safety risk, and WILL BE TOWED. For this storm, parking in business districts will be allowed under normal rules until the overnight hours.

For assistance, residents can use the City’s snow request application at snowhotline@quincyma.gov \ or call the DPW's snow operation hotline at 617-376-1927.

The forecast calls for high winds, which creates the potential for downed tree limbs and power lines. To report a power loss, call National Grid at 1-800-465-1212 or visit their Outage Central page at https://www.nationalgridus.com/MA-Home/Storms-Outages/

For updates and emergency notices, please tune to Quincy Access Television; follow the City of Quincy’s Facebook page or via Twitter @CityofQuincy.

Residents are encouraged to sign-up for e-mail and text alerts via CityLink on the City’s website, www.quincyma.gov.