Snow Emergency declared for City of Quincy

Snow emergency parking rules will be in place beginning at 7:00 AM on Thursday, February 9.

Residents may park on the EVEN numbered side of non-emergency neighborhood streets, but should always park in driveways if available.

Parking is prohibited on all designated emergency arteries. Click here for a complete list of emergency arteries.

Residents on side-streets posted permanently as one-side parking should park on the side always allowed.

Cars parked in violation of emergency rules or impede snow plowing operations pose a public safety risk, and WILL BE TOWED.

For assistance, residents can use the City’s snow request application at snowhotline@quincyma.gov or call the DPW's snow operation hotline at (617) 376-1927.

The forecast calls for high winds, which creates the potential for downed tree limbs and power lines. If you lose power, call National Grid at 1-800-465-1212 or visit their Outage Central page at https://www.nationalgridus.com/MA-Home/Storms-Outages/

Trash and recycling collection will begin early on February 9. Residents are asked to have material curbside no later than 6:00 AM. on Thursday.

For updates and emergency notices, please tune to Quincy Access Television; follow the City of Quincy’s Facebook page or via Twitter @CityofQuincy.