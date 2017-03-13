City of Quincy declares Snow Emergency

Snow emergency parking rules will be in place beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 14 and will continue until at least Wednesday, March 15.

Residents may park on the EVEN numbered side of non-emergency neighborhood streets, but should always park in driveways if available.

Parking is prohibited on all designated emergency arteries. Click here for a complete list of emergency arteries.

Residents on side-streets posted permanently as one-side parking should park on the side always allowed.

Cars parked in violation of emergency rules or impede snow plowing operations pose a public safety risk, and WILL BE TICKETED OR TOWED. Regardless of parking rules, vehicles determined to be in obstruction of snow removal or emergency vehicles are subject to towing if not moved.

For assistance, residents can use the City’s snow request application at snowhotline@quincyma.govor call the DPW's snow operation hotline at 617-376-1927.

Trash collection will begin early on Tuesday, March 14. Residents are asked to have material curbside no later than 6 a.m.

The forecast calls for high winds, which creates the potential for downed tree limbs and power lines. If you lose power, call National Grid at 1-800-465-1212 or visit their Outage Central page at https://www.nationalgridus.com/MA-Home/Storms-Outages/

For updates and emergency notices, please tune to Quincy Access Television; follow the City of Quincy’s Facebook page or via Twitter @CityofQuincy.