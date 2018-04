Don't miss the Quincy Police Department's Bowling Fundraiser, to benefit the Quincy Public Schools CARES Programs. The event will be held on Saturday, April 21st, from 6 to 10pm, at O'Lindys, 170 Quincy Avenue. The event will be sensory and child-friendly from 6pm to 7pm. For more info, call Sergeant Barkas at (617) 745-5890, or Officer White at (617) 688-1991.